Out of Office: Covid restrictions may be eased next week; Ryanair credits government supports ahead of largest ever summer schedule

Generic drug makers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East are to manufacture cheap versions of Merck's Covid-19 pill, thanks to UN-backed deal to give poorer countries access to the drug seen as a key weapon in the fight against the virus. Merck has waived the patent for molnupiravir allowing the countries to begin manufacturing. Questions have been raised about the pill due to low efficacy in trials and potential side-effects.

