Number of dogs put down halved last year

The number of dogs put down last year was less than half the figure for 2019, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A total of 171 dogs were euthanised in 2020 compared to 398 the previous year. Last year’s figure is the lowest since 2016 when 152 dogs were registered as having been put to sleep. The number was as high as 916 in 2017 and 725 in 2018.

A total of 207,866 dog licences were granted in 2020, a...