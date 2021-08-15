No private redress scheme for victims of abuser McClean
Board of management of fee-paying school Terenure College will not organise compensation for those who were preyed upon by convicted sex offender John McClean
The board of management of Terenure College, the south Dublin fee-paying school, does not intend to set up a private redress scheme for the many alleged victims of John McClean, the convicted sex offender, the Business Post understands.
Last week, two further civil cases were filed with the High Court against McClean, the board of management of Terenure College, and the Carmelite Order which runs the school, bringing the number of civil suits...
