New Aryzta board set to slash pay package of chief executive
Overall pay of the new board is set to reduce and the US and South American arms will likely be sold
Aryzta, the Irish Swiss food company, is likely to curb the pay package for its next chief executive as it seeks to slim down the business.
Urs Jordi, its chairman and interim boss, said that no senior manager should earn a basic salary of more than 1 million Swiss francs (€900,000) given the size of the company. Jordi stepped in as interim chief executive in November after the sudden exit of Kevin Toland last month....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Covid-19 vaccine technology could prevent other diseases, says investor
Venture capital firm head says future immunisation against cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cardiovascular diseases is now certain
Finance minister to meet banking union over AIB staff cull
Some 1,500 more job losses add to concern over possible departure of Ulster Bank
Dublin data firm joins online learning firm to explore new markets
Dublin-based Talivest and Australia’s Go1 set to move into Britain, Ireland and Australia, as digital learning surges by 74 per cent
Rugby star Robbie Henshaw sees firm’s accumulated profits top €1m
Promotions company Robton Limited, run by Henshaw and his father Tony, is seeing comfortable organic growth