New Aryzta board set to slash pay package of chief executive

Aryzta, the Irish Swiss food company, is likely to curb the pay package for its next chief executive as it seeks to slim down the business.

Urs Jordi, its chairman and interim boss, said that no senior manager should earn a basic salary of more than 1 million Swiss francs (€900,000) given the size of the company. Jordi stepped in as interim chief executive in November after the sudden exit of Kevin Toland last month....