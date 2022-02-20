Money managed by Irish funds industry hits $5.7 trillion mark
Total for 2021 includes funds domiciled in Ireland as well as foreign-domiciled funds administered here
The amount of money managed by firms in the Irish funds industry grew to $5.7 trillion in 2021, driven in part by a 28.1 per cent growth in the size of Irish-domiciled funds from $3.3 trillion to $4.2 trillion.
The figures were compiled by Monterey Insight, an independent fund research company, which measures the value of funds domiciled in Ireland as well as foreign-domiciled funds administered in Ireland.
According to Monterey’s figures, funds domiciled in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands,...
