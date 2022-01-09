Subscribe Today
Log In

News

McNamee: getting tough on Big Tech could put Ireland in driving seat

The one-time mentor and now critic of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says this country is in a unique position to take advantage of regulatory changes coming down the line

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
9th January, 2022
McNamee: getting tough on Big Tech could put Ireland in driving seat
Roger McNamee says that, economically, Ireland should ‘both maintain the old and encourage the new’. Picture: Getty

Ireland is in a special position to set the agenda for how Big Tech is regulated in future, according to Roger McNamee, a long-time tech investor who is now a major critic of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking to the Business Post, McNamee criticised the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) and accused the watchdog of interpreting its role “as defending the interests of giant internet platforms from any kind of regulatory intervention”....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sean Meagher, founder of Shuppa: ‘The competitor for us is your walk to the shop.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

New shopping start-up aiming for 15 minutes of fame

Retail Aaron Rogan
Spanish fashion giant Inditex is planning to open more Zara stores in Ireland

Troubled parent company of Zara plans Irish expansion

Retail Killian Woods
Deirdre and Helen O’Neill, founders of Hertility Health, which sells an at-home blood test to measure hormone levels, including those related to fertility, will begin to offer the product to Irish customers in May. Picture: Daniel Lynch

British-based hormone testing firm to launch in Ireland this year

Companies Catherine Sanz
David McCourt, chairman, National Broadband Ireland: the company has faced questions in recent months over its funding, ownership and control, as well as over the slow pace of delivery of the rural internet scheme

NBI draws down further €20m to speed up broadband rollout

Infrastructure Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1