McNamee: getting tough on Big Tech could put Ireland in driving seat
The one-time mentor and now critic of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says this country is in a unique position to take advantage of regulatory changes coming down the line
Ireland is in a special position to set the agenda for how Big Tech is regulated in future, according to Roger McNamee, a long-time tech investor who is now a major critic of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.
Speaking to the Business Post, McNamee criticised the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) and accused the watchdog of interpreting its role “as defending the interests of giant internet platforms from any kind of regulatory intervention”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New shopping start-up aiming for 15 minutes of fame
Dublin-based e-commerce outfit Shuppa’s selling point is that it can get groceries to customers’ doors within a quarter of an hour
Troubled parent company of Zara plans Irish expansion
Spanish-owned fashion giant Inditex, which also owns Pull&Bear among others, has been closing thousands of stores globally, but plans to expand here
British-based hormone testing firm to launch in Ireland this year
Hertility Health was founded by Cork-born twin sisters Helen and Deirdre O’Neill along with ovarian biologist Natalie Getreu
NBI draws down further €20m to speed up broadband rollout
The David McCourt-headed firm is trying to make up ground on the delayed implementation of the multibillion-euro rural internet scheme