Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Man abused by scout in 1970s sues Scouting Ireland

Robert Keogh was a victim of serial abuser David O’Brien, who is currently serving two prison sentences

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
22nd August, 2021
Man abused by scout in 1970s sues Scouting Ireland
Scouting Ireland has been assailed in recent years by allegations of sexual abuse, after an internal review of its own files identified nearly 400 alleged abuse survivors and almost 300 alleged perpetrators

A man who was abused by a scout leader in the 1970s, at the age of seven, has filed a law suit against Scouting Ireland.

Robert Keogh was a victim of scout leader David O’Brien, originally of Benburb Street in Dublin, who was jailed for eight years in 2019.

It was O’Brien’s second conviction. He is currently serving two prison sentences totalling 14 years, with three years suspended. During an interview with gardaí in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Perfume Shop had a 20-year lease on the unit at the Stephen’s Green Centre that was due to expire in 2026

Perfume Shop claims it was ‘opportunistically’ evicted from Stephen’s Green Centre

Retail Aaron Rogan 3 hours ago
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive: demand outlook for the second half of the year is just as strong as the first half. Picture: Maura Hickey

Company Watch: Kingspan valued at €17.5bn after ‘exceptional performance’

Company Watch Lorcan Allen 3 hours ago
David Welch, chief executive of Planr: ‘I think the opportunity is boundless for us because there’s no real limit to who we’re going after.’ Picture: John Allen

New revenue management software system will ‘help CEOs sleep at night’

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) last week closed its long-running probe into alleged cartel-like behaviour across the motor insurance industry. Picture: iStock

Insurers to appoint and pay ‘independent’ experts who oversee compliance with law

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1