Man abused by scout in 1970s sues Scouting Ireland
Robert Keogh was a victim of serial abuser David O’Brien, who is currently serving two prison sentences
A man who was abused by a scout leader in the 1970s, at the age of seven, has filed a law suit against Scouting Ireland.
Robert Keogh was a victim of scout leader David O’Brien, originally of Benburb Street in Dublin, who was jailed for eight years in 2019.
It was O’Brien’s second conviction. He is currently serving two prison sentences totalling 14 years, with three years suspended. During an interview with gardaí in...
