Main Irish arm of Amazon reports €67.2m profit as revenues soar

Turnover more than doubles to €3.68bn from €2.59bn due to rise in online shopping over the Covid period

Charlie Taylor
15th April, 2022
Revenues rose due to increased online shopping during the Covid crisis, yet admin expenses also ballooned, rising to €3.6 billion from €2.5 billion. Picture: Getty

The main Irish arm of Amazon reported a €67.2 million pre-tax profit last year as turnover more than doubled to €3.68 billion.

This compares to pre-tax profits of €28.5 million and revenues of €2.59 billion in 2020.

Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd (ADSIL), which provides data hosting services to other group businesses, paid corporation tax of €15.7 million, up from €12.6 million a year earlier.

