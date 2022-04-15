Main Irish arm of Amazon reports €67.2m profit as revenues soar

The main Irish arm of Amazon reported a €67.2 million pre-tax profit last year as turnover more than doubled to €3.68 billion.

This compares to pre-tax profits of €28.5 million and revenues of €2.59 billion in 2020.

Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd (ADSIL), which provides data hosting services to other group businesses, paid corporation tax of €15.7 million, up from €12.6 million a year earlier.