Main Irish arm of Amazon reports €67.2m profit as revenues soar
Turnover more than doubles to €3.68bn from €2.59bn due to rise in online shopping over the Covid period
The main Irish arm of Amazon reported a €67.2 million pre-tax profit last year as turnover more than doubled to €3.68 billion.
This compares to pre-tax profits of €28.5 million and revenues of €2.59 billion in 2020.
Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd (ADSIL), which provides data hosting services to other group businesses, paid corporation tax of €15.7 million, up from €12.6 million a year earlier.
