Lodge owners’ dispute with Meath hotelier escalates

A dispute over the provision of services has intensified after steel containers were placed around several properties adjacent to a hotel on the Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath.

The four-star hotel is owned by Barry English, the founder of Winthrop Engineering. The well-known businessman acquired the property in 2015.

There are 40 lodge-style homes on the site which were built before English acquired the estate. The majority of the units are controlled by the hotel,...