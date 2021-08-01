Lodge owners’ dispute with Meath hotelier escalates
People who bought properties in grounds of Johnstown Estate in Enfield say their homes have been surrounded by steel containers
A dispute over the provision of services has intensified after steel containers were placed around several properties adjacent to a hotel on the Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath.
The four-star hotel is owned by Barry English, the founder of Winthrop Engineering. The well-known businessman acquired the property in 2015.
There are 40 lodge-style homes on the site which were built before English acquired the estate. The majority of the units are controlled by the hotel,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
US broker NFP snaps up Aiken Insurances
The New York-based firm’s acquisition is part of a wider push into the Irish market
Drone operators face fixed fines for breach of regulations
According to the Irish Aircraft Authority, the ‘administrative sanctions’ are part of the air navigation bill currently before the Dáil
Dublin City Council was offered 56 per cent discount on land at Poolbeg before deal fell apart
Department of Housing had wanted city council to buy docklands site from Nama for affordable housing in 2019
Shaw Academy cannot pay Facebook €8.5m for ad campaigns
The beleaguered online learning group is petitioning for the protection of courts after suffering millions of euro in losses