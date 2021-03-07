JCB heir welcomes ‘big bet’ on hydrogen fuel

Jo Bamford, the heir to the JCB fortune and owner of Wrightbus, has welcomed the support for hydrogen fuel contained in the British budget last week.

"The prime minister has said the UK will be ‘putting a big bet on hydrogen’ and the budget's green light for the Freeport East Hydrogen Hub is a major step towards delivering on these words,” Bamford said.

Bamford owns Ryse-Hydrogen, a clean fuel business that is...