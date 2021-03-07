Subscribe Today
JCB heir welcomes ‘big bet’ on hydrogen fuel

Jo Bamford, owner of Wrightbus and clean fuel business Ryse-Hydrogen, says the North and Britain should strive to promote net-zero carbon solutions

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
7th March, 2021
Jo Bamford owns Ryse-Hydrogen, a clean fuel business that is a partner on plans for a hydrogen hub based in Felixstowe and Harwich port in East Sussex in Britain

Jo Bamford, the heir to the JCB fortune and owner of Wrightbus, has welcomed the support for hydrogen fuel contained in the British budget last week.

"The prime minister has said the UK will be ‘putting a big bet on hydrogen’ and the budget's green light for the Freeport East Hydrogen Hub is a major step towards delivering on these words,” Bamford said.

Bamford owns Ryse-Hydrogen, a clean fuel business that is...

