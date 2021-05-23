Subscribe Today
Investors lodge complaint with Central Bank over ‘blue-chip’ property deal

The Merrion C investment paid out no returns, despite being billed in advance as being likely to yield annual returns of 9 per cent

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
23rd May, 2021
A brochure promoted the plan by Merrion C to buy an office block in Wuppertal in Germany for €10.9 million

Investors have complained to the Central Bank’s enforcement unit over a property deal that they say yielded no returns despite being promoted as a “blue-chip investment”.

Led by Merrion Stockbrokers in 2006, the Merrion C investment was billed as an opportunity for pension and cash investors to benefit from 9 per cent annual returns, but in the end paid investors no returns at all.

A brochure promoted the plan to buy an office...

