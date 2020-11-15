Infections crisis linked to deaths of babies at Rotunda

A "chronic lack of space" at one of the country's leading maternity hospitals is increasing the risk of infectious outbreaks that have been linked to the deaths of at least three babies in the last three years, a new report has warned.
The report by KPMG, the consultancy, was commissioned by Dublin's Rotunda Hospital amid ongoing and increasing concerns about an “intolerable patient safety crisis” at the country’s largest and busiest maternity hospital....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team