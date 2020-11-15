Monday November 16, 2020
Infections crisis linked to deaths of babies at Rotunda

Maternity hospital’s conditions linked to deaths of at least three babies since 2017. Letters to HSE and Dept of Health plead for funding to pay for refurbishment works

15th November, 2020
The Rotunda was allocated funding to commission the strategic assessment review of the facilities at Parnell Street which has now been completed by KPMG and submitted to the HSE

A "chronic lack of space" at one of the country's leading maternity hospitals is increasing the risk of infectious outbreaks that have been linked to the deaths of at least three babies in the last three years, a new report has warned.

The report by KPMG, the consultancy, was commissioned by Dublin's Rotunda Hospital amid ongoing and increasing concerns about an “intolerable patient safety crisis” at the country’s largest and busiest maternity hospital....

