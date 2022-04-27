Idea of Ireland as centre for international litigation ‘pie in the sky’, leading solicitor says
Philip Lee was referring to Ireland for Law, a government-wide marketing strategy on this week’s Law on Trial podcast from the Business Post
A vision to make Ireland a centre for international litigation has been criticised as “pie in the sky” by a leading solicitor.
Philip Lee, founder of Philip Lee LLP, told the Law on Trial podcast that the Irish courts were too focused on oral advocacy, which can result in long delays.
He also said litigating in Ireland was expensive as a...
