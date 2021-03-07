Hopin valued at $5.6bn after securing $400m investment

The founder of Hopin, an online events company backed by Web Summit’s Amaranthine Fund, has said it has come a “long, long way from my kitchen table” after securing a $400 million investment that values the company at $5.6 billion.

The British start-up was founded in 2019 and has grown rapidly as events and conferences were forced online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnny Boufarhat announced last week that it had closed a funding...