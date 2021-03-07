Heads roll at Davy in wake of scandal over double-dealing
The troubled stockbroker’s CEO and two other senior executives have resigned over a 2014 bond deal that resulted in a €4.1m fine from the Central Bank
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Ian GuiderMarkets Editor @ianguider
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
The chief executive of Davy Stockbrokers and two senior executives have been forced to resign in the fallout of the Central Bank’s record €4.1 million fine and findings of a slew of “serious issues” relating to a 2014 bond deal.
Brian McKiernan, Davy’s chief executive, Kyran McLaughlin, a non-executive director, and Barry Nangle, the head of bonds, tendered their resignations yesterday afternoon after a week of turmoil for the embattled stockbroking giant....
