Heads roll at Davy in wake of scandal over double-dealing

The chief executive of Davy Stockbrokers and two senior executives have been forced to resign in the fallout of the Central Bank’s record €4.1 million fine and findings of a slew of “serious issues” relating to a 2014 bond deal.

Brian McKiernan, Davy’s chief executive, Kyran McLaughlin, a non-executive director, and Barry Nangle, the head of bonds, tendered their resignations yesterday afternoon after a week of turmoil for the embattled stockbroking giant....