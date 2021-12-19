Subscribe Today
Grenfell Tower inquiry: Kingspan is accused of ‘gaming’ fire safety body

Senior staff member says insulation manufacturers fostered close relationships with authorities to try to get more latitude on tests

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
19th December, 2021
The current phase of the Grenfell inquiry deals with what the British government knew about the deficiencies in the testing and certification system in Britain.

Kingspan, the Cavan-based insulation firm, has been accused of “gaming” and “playing” a crucial fire safety body in Britain, while treating another as its “poodle” at the most recent sitting of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

It is the latest in a steady stream of allegations against the Irish insulation company to emerge from the public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower in London on June 14, 2017, in...

