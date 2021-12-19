Grenfell Tower inquiry: Kingspan is accused of ‘gaming’ fire safety body

Kingspan, the Cavan-based insulation firm, has been accused of “gaming” and “playing” a crucial fire safety body in Britain, while treating another as its “poodle” at the most recent sitting of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

It is the latest in a steady stream of allegations against the Irish insulation company to emerge from the public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower in London on June 14, 2017, in...