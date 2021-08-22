Government to crack down on Airbnb hosts with raft of new rules
The measures could return thousands of homes to the rental market around the country
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Airbnb hosts will be subject to strict new licensing rules as part of a government crackdown designed to stem the flight of landlords into the short-term letting market, the Business Post can reveal.
The measures, which will form part of the government’s Housing For All policy programme, could return thousands of homes to the rental market around the country.
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, told this newspaper that under the...
