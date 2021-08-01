French prosecutor to review report on row over holiday homes
Irish owners of leaseback properties in France have waited years for competition authorities from both countries to start an investigation into the invesment deal
A French public prosecutor is to review a report from the country’s competition authorities following the completion of their investigation into an investment row in which 150 people in Ireland claim they were mis-sold holiday properties.
The development represents a significant step forward for the owners of French leaseback properties who have been awaiting the culmination of the work for years.
The 150 Irish complainants allege that they were mis-sold leaseback properties in France...
