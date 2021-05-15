Subscribe Today
Former Bank of Ireland CEO appointed chair of Irish-owned ethanol company

Clonbio operates the largest bio-ethanol refinery in Europe producing over 500 million litres of bio-ethanol fuel every year.

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
15th May, 2021
Former Bank of Ireland CEO appointed chair of Irish-owned ethanol company
Mark Turley, founder and chief executive of Clonbio, along with Richie Boucher, the former chief executive of Bank of Ireland who has been announced as the new chair of Clonbio. Picture: Shane O'Neill.

Clonbio Group, an Irish-owned manufacturer of bio-ethanol fuel, has appointed Richie Boucher, the former chief executive of Bank of Ireland, as chair of the company. The company, which is privately owned by Dublin-based businessman Mark Turley, said it made profits of €96 million in 2020 on the back of €360 million in sales.

Clonbio Group operates the largest bio-ethanol refinery in Europe, which is located outside of Budpest in Hungary. The facility produces more than 500...

