Former Bank of Ireland CEO appointed chair of Irish-owned ethanol company

Clonbio Group, an Irish-owned manufacturer of bio-ethanol fuel, has appointed Richie Boucher, the former chief executive of Bank of Ireland, as chair of the company. The company, which is privately owned by Dublin-based businessman Mark Turley, said it made profits of €96 million in 2020 on the back of €360 million in sales.

Clonbio Group operates the largest bio-ethanol refinery in Europe, which is located outside of Budpest in Hungary. The facility produces more than 500...