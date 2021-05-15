Former Bank of Ireland CEO appointed chair of Irish-owned ethanol company
Clonbio operates the largest bio-ethanol refinery in Europe producing over 500 million litres of bio-ethanol fuel every year.
Clonbio Group, an Irish-owned manufacturer of bio-ethanol fuel, has appointed Richie Boucher, the former chief executive of Bank of Ireland, as chair of the company. The company, which is privately owned by Dublin-based businessman Mark Turley, said it made profits of €96 million in 2020 on the back of €360 million in sales.
Clonbio Group operates the largest bio-ethanol refinery in Europe, which is located outside of Budpest in Hungary. The facility produces more than 500...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
HSE cyber attack could compromise personal data of ‘huge number of citizens’
DPC has received formal breach notification from HSE in aftermath of attack, which represents ‘very serious incident’ from data protection perspective
Government TD raises concerns over IDA’s Israel presence as violence escalates
Green Party’s Patrick Costello says it will be ‘very hard’ for IDA Ireland to operate in Israel in a way that doesn’t break European law
High Court dismisses Facebook’s attempt to block DPC data probe
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has been given the green light to proceed with an inquiry that could lead to a ban on Facebook’s data transfers from the European Union to the United States
HSE contacts Data Protection Commission over ransomware attack
It is unclear yet if individual personal data has been compromised as part of ‘sophisticated’ cyber attack