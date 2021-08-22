Fenergo index shows fines for anti-money laundering fall by 26%
The Central Bank's €4.1 million fining of Davy last March made Ireland the only country to publicly reprimand a firm for breaching the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
The volume and value of fines for anti-money laundering (AML) failures fell dramatically in the first half of the year, according to Fenergo, the Irish fintech provider.
According to the banking fines index compiled by Fenergo, 85 individual fines were levied on global financial institutions for breaches of AML, “know your customer” and data privacy laws in the first six months of 2021, a drop of 26 per cent on the same period in 2020.
These fines...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Perfume Shop claims it was ‘opportunistically’ evicted from Stephen’s Green Centre
The beauty chain has launched High Court proceedings against Davy Target Developments, and is also seeking damages
Company Watch: Kingspan valued at €17.5bn after ‘exceptional performance’
The Cavan-based insulation and materials giant has posted record sales and profits driven by demand in the global construction sector
New revenue management software system will ‘help CEOs sleep at night’
David Welch, chief executive of Planr, says he believes the business can turn over €100m a year
Insurers to appoint and pay ‘independent’ experts who oversee compliance with law
The move is likely to raise concerns over the effectiveness of the deals struck by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission with insurers