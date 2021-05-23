FBI involved in international response to HSE cyber attack
Authorities in US and Europe share expertise on dealing with the growing threat of cyber attacks on national infrastructures
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
The cyberattack which forced the Health Service Executive (HSE)’s systems offline has prompted an international response involving the FBI and European governments.
The Irish health service is the largest public body to fall victim to cybercriminals in recent weeks. Private firms in the pharmaceutical, energy and logistics sectors here have also been targeted by hackers.
The response to the HSE attack has seen the FBI in the US and European countries sharing expertise...
