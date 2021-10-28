Subscribe Today
Facebook rebrands as Meta

Mark Zuckerberg avoided all of the current news stories about his company, took a pot shot at Apple, and waxed lyrical about the metaverse, before eventually announcing the company’s new name

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th October, 2021
‘The metaverse is, at its simplest, a more advanced version of current virtual reality and augmented reality technology.’ Picture: Getty

It took the whole of the presentation, which was entirely focused on what Facebook wants to do and not what it is doing, for Mark Zuckerberg to announce the company’s new name: Meta.

The metaverse is, at its simplest, a more advanced version of current virtual reality and augmented reality technology. Through its Oculus Quest and Ray Ban Stories products, Facebook has been moving more towards these technologies in recent years.

“Technology has...

