Facebook rebrands as Meta
Mark Zuckerberg avoided all of the current news stories about his company, took a pot shot at Apple, and waxed lyrical about the metaverse, before eventually announcing the company’s new name
It took the whole of the presentation, which was entirely focused on what Facebook wants to do and not what it is doing, for Mark Zuckerberg to announce the company’s new name: Meta.
The metaverse is, at its simplest, a more advanced version of current virtual reality and augmented reality technology. Through its Oculus Quest and Ray Ban Stories products, Facebook has been moving more towards these technologies in recent years.
“Technology has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Amber alert issued for potential shortage of electricity
Warning caused because wind speeds dropped ‘off a cliff’ earlier today
McGrath Group recorded almost €5m in profits in most recent accounts
The family-run property development group, which owns a derelict site at 23 Prussia Street that was subject to an eviction attempt this week, operates in Ireland, the UK and Germany
Acquired immunity among unvaccinated will ‘gradually’ cause drop in cases, Nphet advisor says
‘Over time, we will see a reduction, because people who have the greatest level of exposure happen to gain immunity from having had the disease’
Out of Office: Microsoft shares hit record high; Video game firm to create 120 jobs in Swords
All the business news you need to know in one place