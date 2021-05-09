Subscribe Today
Facebook moderator to testify before Oireachtas panel in groundbreaking appearance

Committee to examine working conditions of social media referees after Business Post revealed concerns over psychological supports

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
9th May, 2021
The appearance of the moderator is significant as there has been a culture of secrecy and use of restrictive non-disclosure agreements to limit what workers reveal about their conditions

A Facebook moderator will testify at an Oireachtas committee next week in a world first appearance by such a worker at a parliamentary hearing.

Louise O’Reilly, the Sinn Féin spokeswoman on health, called for the Oireachtas committee on enterprise, trade and employment to examine the working conditions of social media moderators after a Business Post investigation revealed concerns about the level of psychological supports available.

Foxglove, an advocacy group which has...

