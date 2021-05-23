Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Facebook has six weeks to respond to DPC order

The social media giant has warned that a data transfer ban between the EU and the United States could drastically affect tech multinationals based in Ireland

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
23rd May, 2021
Facebook has six weeks to respond to DPC order
Helen Dixon Data Protection Commissioner Pic: Fergal Phillips.

Facebook has been given six weeks to respond to the Data Protection Commissioner’s preliminary order to stop transferring the personal information of EU citizens to the United States.

Helen Dixon wrote to the social media giant on Friday after the High Court lifted a stay on a preliminary order banning the data transfers, which was issued in August and sparked a warning from Facebook that it would drastically affect its business model.

Graham...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A brochure promoted the plan by Merrion C to buy an office block in Wuppertal in Germany for €10.9 million

Investors lodge complaint with Central Bank over ‘blue-chip’ property deal

News Róisín Burke 11 hours ago
Carton Grove, the Maynooth housing estate, is one of the developments which has prompted an outpouring of criticism towards the state’s housing policy. Picture: Barry Cronin

State paid over €200m towards homes bought by cuckoo funds

Housing Killian Woods 11 hours ago
Michael O’Leary, the Ryanair chief executive, urged governments across Europe to scrap many of the Covid-19 travel restrictions. Picture: Shutterstock

Ryanair in rude good health with €3.15bn on the books

Aviation Peter O'Dwyer 11 hours ago
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health: repeated advice against non-essential travel to Britain. Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mandatory quarantine for Britain needed to protect reopening, Nphet adviser says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 11 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1