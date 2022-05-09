Subscribe Today
ESW buys US e-commerce firm Scalefast in $300m deal

Company says deal will further extend its reach across apparel, beauty, personal care and luxury brands, to include entertainment, gaming and electronics

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
9th May, 2022
Tommy Kelly, ESW founder and chief executive: ‘Scalefast’s technology offering is highly complementary and will enable ESW to unleash new capabilities and deliver even faster direct-to-consumer e-commerce growth for new and existing clients.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin-headquartered ESW (formerly EShopWorld) has acquired Scalefast, an LA-based e-commerce company, for an undisclosed sum.

No details relating to the transaction have been publicly disclosed but informed sources said ESW had paid approximately $300 million (€283.7 million) to acquire the firm.

Founded in 2014, Scalefast, which has developed a digital commerce platform intended to streamline and improve the online shopping experience, was last year ranked among the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte....

