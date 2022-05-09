ESW buys US e-commerce firm Scalefast in $300m deal
Company says deal will further extend its reach across apparel, beauty, personal care and luxury brands, to include entertainment, gaming and electronics
Dublin-headquartered ESW (formerly EShopWorld) has acquired Scalefast, an LA-based e-commerce company, for an undisclosed sum.
No details relating to the transaction have been publicly disclosed but informed sources said ESW had paid approximately $300 million (€283.7 million) to acquire the firm.
Founded in 2014, Scalefast, which has developed a digital commerce platform intended to streamline and improve the online shopping experience, was last year ranked among the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte....
