ESW buys US e-commerce firm Scalefast in $300m deal

Dublin-headquartered ESW (formerly EShopWorld) has acquired Scalefast, an LA-based e-commerce company, for an undisclosed sum.

No details relating to the transaction have been publicly disclosed but informed sources said ESW had paid approximately $300 million (€283.7 million) to acquire the firm.

Founded in 2014, Scalefast, which has developed a digital commerce platform intended to streamline and improve the online shopping experience, was last year ranked among the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte....