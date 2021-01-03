Developer Cotter downsizes ambitions for Ballyogan project
Builder requests planning change to allow for ‘more affordable’ houses in anticipation of Covid-19 recession
Michael Cotter, one of Ireland’s biggest developers, wants to downsize more than a dozen of the larger homes in his Clay Farm project to create more “affordable” units, as the builder predicts uncertainty in the market.
Viscount Securities, a subsidiary of Cotter’s Park Developments, is currently developing phase one of its 933-home residential project in Ballyogan, Dublin 18. Phase two of the development is to include 350 of the homes.
Plans...
