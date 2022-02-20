Developer Collins’s firm Remcoll sells €21.9m worth of property

A company controlled by developer Paul Collins of Remcoll Capital sold €21.9 million worth of property last year, and the wider group is on course for €100 million worth of developments this year.

Remcoll Developments, which is the construction arm of the business, had a rise in turnover of more than €20 million to the end of December last year, new accounts show, going from €2.5 million in 2020 to €23 million.

The accounts note that...