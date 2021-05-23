DCC has £400 million war chest for further acquisitions

Despite the unprecedented disruption created by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year, DCC maintained its position as one of the most acquisitive businesses in Irish corporate circles.

The Irish-headquartered company, which has operations in liquified petroleum gas (LPG), fuel oil distribution, healthcare and technology, shelled out £375 million on new acquisitions last year across all its divisions, its highest spend on acquisitions since 2018.

“Even though we had to manage our way through a pandemic,...