Cyberattack on Ardagh Group causes shipping delays
The glass and metal packaging company has taken some of its IT systems offline as a result of a cyber security incident
Ardagh Group, the packaging giant led by Dublin financier Paul Coulson, announced that it experienced a “cyber security incident” which has caused shipping delays and issues with some supply chain operations.
The company said certain IT systems were “proactively” shut down as part of broader containment measures once the cyber attack was detected. It said it had enhanced its security offering in response to the incident and that it hoped to bring all...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
There should be no new oil and gas exploration, says IEA
World’s leading energy authority says new coal, oil and gas projects should not be pursued if the planet is to reach net zero emissions by 2050
Thirteen of the ‘Davy 16’ identified
The O’Connell Partnership was a group controlled by 16 individuals who were Davy employees which purchased an Anglo Irish Bank bond from Patrick Kearney in 2014
Health watchdog examining Facebook moderators’ complaints
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that it is following up on issues raised by content reviewers at the social media giant