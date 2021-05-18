Subscribe Today
Cyberattack on Ardagh Group causes shipping delays

The glass and metal packaging company has taken some of its IT systems offline as a result of a cyber security incident

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
18th May, 2021
Ardagh Group has said it has engaged leading industry specialists to conduct a forensic investigation of the incident. Picture: Ratchat/iStock Photo

Ardagh Group, the packaging giant led by Dublin financier Paul Coulson, announced that it experienced a “cyber security incident” which has caused shipping delays and issues with some supply chain operations.

The company said certain IT systems were “proactively” shut down as part of broader containment measures once the cyber attack was detected. It said it had enhanced its security offering in response to the incident and that it hoped to bring all...

