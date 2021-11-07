Subscribe Today
Crime lord Gilligan’s former solicitor launches whiskey company

Solicitor Joanne Kangley is a director of Baha Whiskey, which has begun selling its product in Spain

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
7th November, 2021
In 2019, Joanne Kangley received a 12-month suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to providing a phone SIM card for a convicted rapist. Picture: Collins

Joanne Kangley, a solicitor who formerly represented crime boss John Gilligan and who had once built up a “fairly high-profile clientele amongst the criminal fraternity”, has launched a new whiskey company.

Kangley is one of the directors behind Baha Whiskey, along with Gerry Moan, a Meath-based entrepreneur, and the pair have already begun selling their whiskey in Spain.

Baha is also planning to launch a whiskey cask investment programme, offering customers the chance...

