Crime lord Gilligan’s former solicitor launches whiskey company

Joanne Kangley, a solicitor who formerly represented crime boss John Gilligan and who had once built up a “fairly high-profile clientele amongst the criminal fraternity”, has launched a new whiskey company.

Kangley is one of the directors behind Baha Whiskey, along with Gerry Moan, a Meath-based entrepreneur, and the pair have already begun selling their whiskey in Spain.

Baha is also planning to launch a whiskey cask investment programme, offering customers the chance...