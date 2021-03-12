Subscribe Today
Council raises ‘serious concerns’ about Google’s plan to build 10-storey office

Tech company told it should lodge new, scaled-down plan for Treasury Building in Dublin’s Silicon Docks

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
12th March, 2021
Google has been active in the Grand Canal Dock property market over the past decade. It has spent hundreds of millions of euro acquiring several large developments to build a large European headquarters in the ‘Silicon Docks’

Google’s latest attempt to expand its office portfolio in the Grand Canal Dock area has hit a setback.

Dublin City Council has raised “serious concerns” about the company’s plans to build a new ten-storey office development in the heart of Silicon Docks.

It added the tech firm should lodge new plans that would involve a scaled-down project on the site.

