Council raises ‘serious concerns’ about Google’s plan to build 10-storey office
Tech company told it should lodge new, scaled-down plan for Treasury Building in Dublin’s Silicon Docks
Google’s latest attempt to expand its office portfolio in the Grand Canal Dock area has hit a setback.
Dublin City Council has raised “serious concerns” about the company’s plans to build a new ten-storey office development in the heart of Silicon Docks.
It added the tech firm should lodge new plans that would involve a scaled-down project on the site.
