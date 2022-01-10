Cosgrave claims he is being ‘improperly’ compelled to enter arbitration
The issue relates to a lawsuit being taken in California by Manders Terrace, the operator of Web Summit, against David Kelly, a Web Summit co-founder, and Patrick Murphy, a fund manager
Paddy Cosgrave has asked a US court to deny a motion seeking to compel him to enter arbitration as part of a lawsuit he filed against former business partners.
Lawyers for the founder and chief executive of Web Summit said the company never agreed to arbitrate the claims in the case and that it was being “improperly” compelled to enter arbitration.
The issue relates to a lawsuit being taken in California by Manders...
