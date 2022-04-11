Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout

Fibrus Networks has secured £220 million (€264 million) in debt from a consortium of banks to complete its rollout of fibre broadband services to rural areas in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast-based company, which was founded and is chaired by Conal Henry, has reached over 120,000 premises to date out of a planned 350,000.

In 2020, the company was awarded the £165 million Project Stratum contract to deliver fibre broadband in Northern Ireland ahead of BT. It also...