Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout
The firm has reached over 120,000 premises to date out of a planned 350,000
Fibrus Networks has secured £220 million (€264 million) in debt from a consortium of banks to complete its rollout of fibre broadband services to rural areas in Northern Ireland.
The Belfast-based company, which was founded and is chaired by Conal Henry, has reached over 120,000 premises to date out of a planned 350,000.
In 2020, the company was awarded the £165 million Project Stratum contract to deliver fibre broadband in Northern Ireland ahead of BT. It also...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
US insurer NFP buys Resure for undisclosed sum
Acquisition continues trend of consolidation in Irish insurance market
FBD pays out €2.5m in share awards to top executives
The insurance firm has been embroiled in controversy over the past two years regarding its handling of Covid-19 business interruption claims
Out of Office: Musk declines to join Twitter board; Pret to enter Irish market
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
More than 7% of large and medium enterprises have offshored some element of their business
Some 313 firms moved functions such as marketing, customer service and production abroad between 2018 and 2020