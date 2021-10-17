Claims Cosgrave ‘slow-clapped’ IDA staff member during speech
Email from IDA described alleged incident at an event held during the 2018 Collision tech conference in New Orleans between Web Summit co-founder and IDA representative as ‘particularly regrettable’
An incident involving Paddy Cosgrave and a representative of the IDA was described as “particularly regrettable” in an email exchange between the agency and a Web Summit co-founder, correspondence seen by the Business Post reveals.
The incident, which happened at an event held during the 2018 Collision tech conference in New Orleans, allegedly involved Cosgrave “slow clapping” an IDA staff member while she was giving a speech to a room of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Migrant workers tell of low pay, racism and abuse in fishing jobs
Maynooth University report finds that conditions for migrant fishing workers have worsened despite introduction of the atypical workers’ scheme
Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline
The airport’s passenger numbers have collapsed from 1.7 million in 2019 to a mere 360,000 last year
Dublin pub group merges with Galway Bay Brewery
New entity aims to grow the number of hostelries in its portfolio by 25 before the end of 2024
Fingal County Council gets €15m from developers in lieu of green areas
Community leader says County Development Plan’s open space stipulations should be honoured, and calls for transparency on spending of levies