Claims Cosgrave ‘slow-clapped’ IDA staff member during speech

Email from IDA described alleged incident at an event held during the 2018 Collision tech conference in New Orleans between Web Summit co-founder and IDA representative as ‘particularly regrettable’

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
17th October, 2021
Claims Cosgrave ‘slow-clapped’ IDA staff member during speech
Paddy Cosgrave: the IDA rowed back on financial support for Web Summit after 2018

An incident involving Paddy Cosgrave and a representative of the IDA was described as “particularly regrettable” in an email exchange between the agency and a Web Summit co-founder, correspondence seen by the Business Post reveals.

The incident, which happened at an event held during the 2018 Collision tech conference in New Orleans, allegedly involved Cosgrave “slow clapping” an IDA staff member while she was giving a speech to a room of...

