Claims Cosgrave ‘slow-clapped’ IDA staff member during speech

An incident involving Paddy Cosgrave and a representative of the IDA was described as “particularly regrettable” in an email exchange between the agency and a Web Summit co-founder, correspondence seen by the Business Post reveals.

The incident, which happened at an event held during the 2018 Collision tech conference in New Orleans, allegedly involved Cosgrave “slow clapping” an IDA staff member while she was giving a speech to a room of...