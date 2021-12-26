Civil servant convicted of animal welfare charges is no longer at Department of Agriculture
Two of Bernard Kilgariff’s convictions were quashed last week, because the penalties handed down were in excess of what is allowed by law
A man who was convicted of animal welfare charges earlier this year while working as a senior civil servant no longer works for the Department of Agriculture.
Bernard Kilgariff, who had certain convictions and sentences quashed last week, had previously worked to investigate animal welfare issues.
In a statement, the department said it “takes all matters relating to animal welfare seriously, and remains committed to enforcing the laws and regulations, without fear or favour”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Weight Watchers Ireland ceases operations as parent acquires franchise
Directors of the Irish business, which had been in operation since 1986, say the Covid-19 pandemic made future uncertain
Frankie seeks €5m for international expansion
Online mental health platform is in demand, with companies seeking to prevent staff burnout
Three weeks for Ronan to cut a deal with US investment firm
The colourful developer is at loggerheads with Fortress Investment Group over three planned Dublin developments, including a proposed 1,000-unit highrise
Facebook whistleblower says Irish regulators need more resources
Frances Haugen, who has raised concerns about ‘extreme pressure’ being put on Ireland by tech companies based here, spoke last week to Minister of State Robert Troy about the issue