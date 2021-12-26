Subscribe Today
Civil servant convicted of animal welfare charges is no longer at Department of Agriculture

Two of Bernard Kilgariff’s convictions were quashed last week, because the penalties handed down were in excess of what is allowed by law

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
26th December, 2021
An order quashing two convictions relating to animal welfare was granted by Mr Justice Charles Meenan last week. Kilgariff was not present in court for the hearing

A man who was convicted of animal welfare charges earlier this year while working as a senior civil servant no longer works for the Department of Agriculture.

Bernard Kilgariff, who had certain convictions and sentences quashed last week, had previously worked to investigate animal welfare issues.

In a statement, the department said it “takes all matters relating to animal welfare seriously, and remains committed to enforcing the laws and regulations, without fear or favour”....

