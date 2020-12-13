BVP pumps €1.5m into screen recycling firm
The tax relief investment fund is funnelling €7.4 million into green and circular economy businesses
BVP Investments has invested €1.5 million in FPD Recycling, a cleantech business. The investment brings BVP’s total investments for 2020 to €7.4 million across ten companies.
FPD has developed technology to recycle flat panel displays, such as those on televisions and monitors.
“If you take them apart, valuable materials such as indium and mercury can be recovered and recycled,” Elliott Griffin, managing director of BVP Investments, told the Business Post. “It was a big...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
North’s prosecutor drops Project Eagle charges against Hanna
The former Nama executive has been told he will not be prosecuted in relation to the controversial portfolio
Reassurance in a time of crisis for public sector workers
A four-person team of negotiators has managed to deliver ‘modest’ 1 per cent pay increases despite the twin storms of Brexit and Covid-19
US giant UPMC snaps up Aut Even hospital in Kilkenny
Aut Even had changed hands several times over the last two decades, once forming part of developer Gerry Conlon’s Mount Carmel Medical Group
Irish insurers not ‘unique’ in giving rebates to motorists
Insurance Ireland boss Moyagh Murdock made the inaccurate claim in spite of several other European insurers also offering refunds due to Covid-19