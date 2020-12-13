BVP pumps €1.5m into screen recycling firm

BVP Investments has invested €1.5 million in FPD Recycling, a cleantech business. The investment brings BVP’s total investments for 2020 to €7.4 million across ten companies.

FPD has developed technology to recycle flat panel displays, such as those on televisions and monitors.

“If you take them apart, valuable materials such as indium and mercury can be recovered and recycled,” Elliott Griffin, managing director of BVP Investments, told the Business Post. “It was a big...