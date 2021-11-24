Subscribe Today
Budget of €24 million for legal fees under mother and baby home redress scheme

Most of the fees are expected to go on legal advice for survivors

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th November, 2021
Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the scheme for mother and baby home survivors would not require any cross-examination of survivors, just proof of residency in the institution. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government is budgeting for €24 million in legal fees for the new €800 million compensation scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

A report from civil servants who designed the scheme show that there was a strong desire to avoid a repeat of the high legal fees for the redress scheme for abuse survivors of industrial schools.

Almost €200 million of the cost of that €1.5 billion redress scheme went towards legal fees,...

