Budget of €24 million for legal fees under mother and baby home redress scheme
Most of the fees are expected to go on legal advice for survivors
The government is budgeting for €24 million in legal fees for the new €800 million compensation scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.
A report from civil servants who designed the scheme show that there was a strong desire to avoid a repeat of the high legal fees for the redress scheme for abuse survivors of industrial schools.
Almost €200 million of the cost of that €1.5 billion redress scheme went towards legal fees,...
