Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Applegreen eyeing US growth and possible stock market exit

Consortium of original founders and US private equity firm Blackstone offers lucrative way forward for forecourt operator

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
13th December, 2020
Applegreen eyeing US growth and possible stock market exit
Joe Barrett, chief operations officer of Applegreen, with Bob Etchingham, its chief executive. Picture: Jason Clarke Photography

Just five years after Applegreen, the forecourt operator, went public the company last week announced it was in advanced talks with a consortium to take it off the stock market.

The consortium, made up of founders Joe Barrett and Bob Etchingham through B&J Holdings, alongside US private equity firm Blackstone, has made an offer of €5.75 a share.

This represents a 50 per cent return on the 2015 floating price of €3.80, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ronnie Hanna, Nama’s former head of asset recovery, will not be prosecuted in relation to any alleged offences linked to Project Eagle.

North’s prosecutor drops Project Eagle charges against Hanna

Legal Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
Michael McGrath TD Minister for Public Expenditure &amp; Reform. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Reassurance in a time of crisis for public sector workers

Politics Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
Aut Even hospital has changed hands several times over the last two decades and was once part of property developer Gerry Conlon’s Mount Carmel Medical Group.

US giant UPMC snaps up Aut Even hospital in Kilkenny

Health Ian Guider 4 hours ago
Moyagh Murdock, chief executive at Insurance Ireland.

Irish insurers not ‘unique’ in giving rebates to motorists

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1