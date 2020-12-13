Applegreen eyeing US growth and possible stock market exit

Just five years after Applegreen, the forecourt operator, went public the company last week announced it was in advanced talks with a consortium to take it off the stock market.

The consortium, made up of founders Joe Barrett and Bob Etchingham through B&J Holdings, alongside US private equity firm Blackstone, has made an offer of €5.75 a share.

This represents a 50 per cent return on the 2015 floating price of €3.80, and...