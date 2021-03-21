Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Andrews: EU criticism of Dixon stems from jealousy of Ireland’s FDI success

The Fianna Fáil MEP has said the ‘unfair’ row over released letters shows resentment of Ireland’s privileged status with tech giants

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
21st March, 2021
Andrews: EU criticism of Dixon stems from jealousy of Ireland’s FDI success
Barry Andrews, the Dublin MEP, said that Helen Dixon’s office had been the subject of unfair attacks from European politicians

Increased criticism of Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is driven by some European politicians’ resentment of the country’s success in attracting tech giants to locate here, a Fianna Fáil MEP has claimed.

Misgivings from other regulators and European politicians about Helen Dixon’s office escalated into a row last week after the Irish commissioner released letters exchanged with a European Parliament committee.

The civil liberties, justice and home...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

J&amp;J looking to partner with other pharma firms to scale up supply of the one-dose vaccine

J&J on track to get 2.2m one-jab vaccines to Ireland

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 4 hours ago
Accounts also showed Aptiv’s total tax expense for the year was $13.9 million

Aptiv’s Dublin HQ draws €1 billion in revenue

Companies Killian Woods 4 hours ago
Rory O’Sullivan is chief executive officer of Moltex, a Canadian-based nuclear power company

Canadian government invests $50 million in Irishman’s mini nuclear power concept

Energy Daniel Murray 4 hours ago
Aer Lingus’ embrace of document verification technology follows similar moves by International Airlines Group, its parent company, and British Airways (BA), its sister airline

Aer Lingus to trial document verification apps in hopes of ‘meaningful’ return to skies

Aviation Peter O'Dwyer 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1