A hundred heroes to take the plunge at Smithfield

Volunteers will abseil down the Skyview Tower to raise funds for support accommodation at the New Children’s Hospital

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
24th October, 2021
Abseilers will be able to take in views as far as Howth and Killiney from the top

If you are passing through Smithfield on Friday, October 29, keep your eyes on the skies as you might spot one of the hundred Ronald McDonald ‘House Heroes’ abseiling down the historic Skyview Tower for an important cause.

These brave supporters will be climbing the 244 steps to the top of the tower and then abseiling downwards 190 feet into Smithfield Square.

This is the first time an event like this will take place at the...

