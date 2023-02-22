240 jobs cut at Google Ireland with sales and engineering staff impacted

Company had already signalled its plan to lay off 12,000 workers around the world

Google is to lay off around 240 staff at its Irish operation as part of a global round of job cuts.

The Business Post understands that the roles being cut are mostly in its sales, support, and technology and engineering teams.

Staff at the tech giant were told of the cuts on Wednesday, and a formal notification of collective redundancies has been submitted to Simon Coveney, the Minister for Enterprise. The news was first reported ...