Sunday January 26, 2020
Vincent Boland: Billionaires must engage with us if a more equal society is to be achieved

Allowing our super-rich to go under the radar ensures that the wealth gap in Ireland is just as entrenched as in other parts of the world

26th January, 2020

Sometimes, you have to wonder whether being a billionaire is really worth the hassle. Amid a noisy global debate about wealth, poverty and inequality, some of the world’s richest people are starting to bolster their defences.

Warren Buffett, one of their number, believes he and his fellow billionaires should pay more tax. Some very wealthy Americans, including the philanthropist George Soros and Chris Hughes, a co-founder of Facebook, are openly campaigning for higher...

