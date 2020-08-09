Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The cost of lockdown will be severe for businesses in the restricted counties

In Kildare, many are grateful that the lockdown isn’t a return to square one, but there is anger that actions weren’t taken to prevent it in the first place

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
9th August, 2020
Tom McDonnell and Jimmy ‘Super Hawk’ Murphy in Newbridge in Kildare. Picture: Barry Cronin

I spent Friday morning with my family in a hedge maze in Prosperous, a town near my home in Newbridge.

The thing about a maze is that for all your best efforts at orienteering, you get lost far more than you expect. That’s the fun of it; that mild and growing frustration as it bedevils you at every turn. Two steps forward, one step back.

It was enjoyable for its rarity. After nearly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech companies turn to fossil fuels to power Irish data centres

Conservation group calls for effective regulation as multinationals increase use of on-site gas plants to generate electricity

Killian Woods | 2 weeks ago

Transition years: why the fight for trans rights is now front and centre

As the online debate on trans issues remains heated, those affected by them in the real world are calling for more support, space and understanding. But are their voices being heard?

Colin Murphy | 1 month ago

Somers warns state could face deluge of legal cases over Covid-19

The former NTMA head says he is ‘quite alarmed’ at the potential for legal actions over the large number of deaths in nursing homes during the crisis

Michael Brennan | 3 months ago