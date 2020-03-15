Tech firms plan to take care of staff during crisis

The tech sector was more prepared than most for the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, but larger firms across Ireland have still taken measures to ensure business continuity.
Several companies have moved to ensure staff are looked after during the crisis, including contract workers such as caterers and cleaners.
“We have communicated to our local cleaning and catering providers that will we continue to fulfil their standard hours during this period of reduced service need,”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team