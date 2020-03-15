Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Raft of measures may not be enough to keep the world‘s economies afloat

Further action may be needed to prevent the Irish economy being sunk, particularly when the global economy remains vulnerable

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
15th March, 2020
2
Meric Greenbaum, a designated market maker, at the New York Stock Exchange: trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early last week as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus. Picture: Getty

By Friday night, the damage done to global financial markets exceeded even the worst week of the financial crisis in September 2008. In the space of five days, trillions of euro had been wiped off the value of European, American and Asian markets.

In Dublin, 28 per cent was slashed from the value of Ireland’s biggest companies –including banks, property and food companies. In London the carnage was even greater, with the index of 100 biggest...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A virus out of control and a president out of his depth

Every time Donald Trump spoke on the Covid-19 crisis last week, the stock markets plunged by another point

Marion McKeone | 1 hour ago

Tech firms plan to take care of staff during crisis

Big tech firms pledge to pay contract staff through the social-distancing period

Emmet Ryan | 1 hour ago

Bloomberg set to foot the bill of an expensive ego trip

The billionaire tycoon has spent $5 million per day on his presidential campaign to date, but is set to be eclipsed by the considerably less wealthy Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday

Marion McKeone | 2 weeks ago