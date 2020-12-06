Perseverance holds the key for Providence
The oil exploration company’s shares plunged again last week, but chief executive Alan Linn sees some reasons to be cheerful
Long-suffering shareholders in Providence Resources could have been excused for wondering last week if they were ever going to catch a break, as the exploration company’s share price again fell precipitously.
The latest dip followed the much-anticipated announcement of a farm-out deal for its Barryroe oil and gas field off the coast of Cork to a consortium led by Norway’s SpotOn Energy. After years of trying to get a deal over the line...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Trials and errors: the slow, painstaking path to a virus vaccine
There is a long list of medical and logistical hurdles to be cleared before any Covid-19 vaccine can be declared safe for use on the general public
Retail’s grim year closes with the crash of Arcadia
Slow to adapt and recognise change while being hit hard by Covid-19, the big brands at the squeezed middle of the clothing business are in deep trouble
Covid-19 takes huge bite out of Greencore’s British sales
Analysis: The sandwich-maker has tapped its shareholders for €100 million amid the continuing uncertainty over the pandemic
Capital gains: How the GAA created a sporting superpower
GAA supporters around the country have long bemoaned the disproportionate funding directed towards Dublin. The GAA argues that it was merely rebalancing a perceived weakness in Dublin compared to its population size, but did it create a monster?