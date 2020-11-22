Medical report highlights psychological distress in former Facebook moderators

Lawyers for a group of Facebook moderators in Ireland, who are pursuing damages claims against the social media platform, have sent medical reports of two former employees detailing psychological disorder diagnoses to the company’s independent oversight board.

The newly established board operates independently and includes Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the former Danish prime minister, Alan Rusbridger, the former Guardian editor-in-chief, and six constitutional lawyers among its 20 members. It was set up to make decisions...