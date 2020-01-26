Mayo: Dillon swaps green and red for blue as contest hots up

As he marches through the centre of Castlebar, it doesn’t take long for Alan Dillon, the first-time Fine Gael candidate and former Mayo football captain, to get recognised.

“You’re not Alan Dillon, are you?” an elderly man says, grasping Dillon’s hand. “Jaysus. Fair play to you. Great to shake your hand because you were a great footballer. We had some great days with you. So you’re making a burst for it?”...