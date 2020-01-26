Maxed out: can Boeing regain the trust of pilots and passengers?

On March 10, 2019, Shane (not his real name), a professional pilot with more than 10,000 hours’ flight time, was sitting in the cockpit of his Boeing 737 Max, waiting to take off on another routine short-haul flight. He had racked up about 200 hours in a Boeing 737 Max and was enjoying the new-car smell, as he described it.

He is a check and training captain, meaning he oversaw training programmes for pilots as well as performing an oversight,...