John Gibbons: Taking Biden’s temperature reveals a surprisingly radical climate agenda

For a lifelong centrist, Joe Biden’s climate agenda is surprisingly radical. An early indicator of that was the outright refusal of the US president-elect to accept funding for his election campaign “from oil, gas and coal corporations or executives”.
Tangling with the US fossil fuel industry is a high-risk strategy. In the 2018 US mid-term elections, the industry put $84 million into funding congressional races, with almost all the cash going...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team