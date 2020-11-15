Monday November 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

John Gibbons: Taking Biden’s temperature reveals a surprisingly radical climate agenda

The US president-elect’s thinking over his five-decade career has clearly shifted towards more transformative actions, as the climate crisis becomes graver by the day

15th November, 2020
An air tranker drops fire retardant on homes during a huge fire in Chino Hills in Calofornia last month Pic: Getty

For a lifelong centrist, Joe Biden’s climate agenda is surprisingly radical. An early indicator of that was the outright refusal of the US president-elect to accept funding for his election campaign “from oil, gas and coal corporations or executives”.

Tangling with the US fossil fuel industry is a high-risk strategy. In the 2018 US mid-term elections, the industry put $84 million into funding congressional races, with almost all the cash going...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Profile: John Patrick Shanley, Wild Mountain Thyme director

The author and playwright is under fire after the heavily stage-Irish trailer for his new movie was released last week

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

The audacity of hope: nations prepare for advent of vaccines

With viable Covid-19 vaccines just over the horizon, the work is under way creating distribution networks – and negotiating legalities and prices

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Say it is so, Joe

As Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House 66 days from now, he is facing a humanitarian disaster, with coronavirus continuing to rage across the US in a welter of deaths and infections

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago